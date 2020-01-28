ABERDEEN – Anyone interested in expanding their knowledge of gardening, agronomy, entomology and a wider range of agriculture-related subjects can do so through the upcoming Monroe County Master Gardener session, which begins in late February.
“It’s a benefit to people, and you don’t have to have prior gardening knowledge,” said Monroe County Extension Agent Randall Nevins. “It’s a good program we offer. We’ve got active participants doing things in their communities and throughout the county who have been working with RCDCs and 4-H. It’s a win-win for sure.”
Classes, which begin Feb. 25 and last until March 31, meet Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1 until 5 p.m. at the Monroe County Extension Service.
The program will include classes dealing with fruits and nuts; plant diseases; botany; soils; weeds; ornamentals; plant propagation; vegetables; urban tree care; honeybee care; turfgrass; and entomology.
Classes are conducted through the Mississippi State University Extension Services’ video system, and there is a one-time $100 fee.
Master Gardener trainees will receive 40 hours of classroom training and will, in turn, devote 40 hours of volunteer service within a year. They will also receive binders containing gardening resources from the Extension service.
The deadline to register is Feb. 10. To register or for more information, call 369-4951.