NETTLETON – People can register to run or walk in April 3’s inaugural Bunny Hop Fun Run, which will being held April 3 at 10 a.m.
The run is part of Nettleton’s first Bunny Hop Festival, which is hosted by the Nettleton Main Street Association. The activities will center alongside Young Avenue.
Registration forms are available at City Hall, and the deadline to pay and register in order to ensure a commemorative race T-shirt is March 26. The cost for the run and T-shirt is $15. People may also email nettmainstreet@yahoo.com to sign up or to request more information.
In addition to the run, there will be a bunny breakfast and pictures with the Easter bunny beginning at 8:30 a.m. that day, and the price is $10.
People can send a message to www.facebook.com/friendsofNettleton if they’re interested in the breakfast and to pay through PayPal.
The events will be held ahead of the Civitan Club’s annual Easter egg hunt at 11 a.m. that day at Roy Black Park.