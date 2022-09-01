NETTLETON – What proved to be a popular addition to last year’s Town Creek Festival will return again for Oct. 1’s festivities. Registration is currently open for the Second Annual Town Creek Festival Soap Box Derby.
The race begins at 9 a.m. on Main Street, and the entry fee is $15.
All drivers younger than 18 must have a permission slip signed by a parent in order to enter. All soap box derby drivers must wear helmets for safety.
No motors are allowed, and all entries must have four wheels and be gravity-powered only. While the average soap box derby car size is two to three feet wide and four to six feet long, there is no size limit for the entries.
If wood is the main material used, it’s advised for people to use screws and wood glue as opposed to nails to guarantee more strength.
According to the official rules, soap box cars must be able to turn using any system needed. There also needs to be some sort of braking method to stop the soap box derby car.
There are two divisions for this year’s soap box derby – classic, which includes cars of standard size and dimensions, and unlimited, which includes any cars meeting requirements plus any size or shape.
The deadline to turn in entry forms at Nettleton City Hall is Sept. 26. There will be a safety meeting at 8:30 the morning of the race.
