AMORY – Following a three-week donation drive, Renasant Bank’s Main Street and Highway 278 locations raised money and an assortment of food for the Full Tummy Project. The after school feeding program benefits Monroe County students by providing kid-friendly food such as macaroni and cheese, peanut butter, jelly and snack packs.
“My husband’s uncle is East Amory Elementary School’s principal, and we talked to him over Christmas and had this idea,” said Renasant Bank teller Desiree Ashcraft, who suggested the donation drive. “I didn’t really understand what they were about. I didn’t realize it was for kids who don’t have food over the weekends. It’s something you just think everyone has.”
In addition to giving customers opportunities to give food, there were canisters for monetary donations, and Ashcraft passed out flyers about the Full Tummy Project to spread awareness.
“We never asked for anything. We just put the canisters out,” said Renasant Bank Branch President Jon Alexander. “It’s amazing how people in this community step up and help out. It’s amazing when people see something out of the ordinary like this food or the jugs and help.
“We’ve always done things for the food pantry and the humane society but never thought about the Full Tummy Project until Desiree brought it up. We just assume everyone’s pantry is full. This is about helping out the kids.”
Ashcraft said one particular customer donated several times during the three weeks.
“We’re very thankful for everyone’s generosity,” she said.
People interesting in helping the Full Tummy Project may call 315-0860 or contact fulltummyprojectMC on Facebook.