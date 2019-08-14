AMORY – Life Springs Ministries is teaming with Family First Resource Center to host a community baby shower to benefit mothers-to-be Aug. 15 at 3:30 p.m. The event will be held at Family First Resource Center, located at 60063 Puckett Dr.
“We’re sponsoring what we call a team task force composed of community agency representatives to focus on the needs of at-risk youth, primarily teenage pregnant girls,” said Life Springs Ministries Director Dana Copeland. “We are needing representatives from area agencies that benefit youth and families for this event.”
Copeland is seeking to create a network of agencies that will collaborate with the mission of strengthening and shoring up existing families.
Tables and refreshments will be provided, and there is no cost to attend. All expectant mothers are invited. Organizations interested in having a booth or table to promote services for expecting mothers and infants may call Copeland at 257-9043 or 305-5554 for more information.
All booth vendors are required to have small infant items or handouts to give expectant mothers as they visit. Participants who have cards punched by all vendors will receive a shower gift provided by Life Springs Ministries. There will also be a drawing for a door prize.