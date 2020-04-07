AMORY – Retired Methodist minister, husband, father and inspired grandfather Bro. Don McCain realized his dream of becoming a published author with his new children’s book, “The Queen’s New Shoes.”
Dozens of friends and family gathered March 8 at First United Methodist Church in Amory for his book signing. Copies of “The Queen’s New Shoes” may be purchased online through Amazon, Barnes and Noble or eBay.
Bro. Don, an Alabama native who has lived in Amory for several years, promoted his new book, which tells the fictional story of Queen Pernicious’ love for shoes.
According to his creative imagination, “Every husband has the joy of watching his wife buy shoes, shoes and more shoes. King Wealthier was no different. His wife, Queen Pernicious, loved shoes, and it had a pernicious effect on his money. Her taste in shoes was exotic and expensive. She had shoes from all over the world. Her love for shoes was breaking the kingdom bank, and the king was determined to find an answer to the shoe epidemic.”
Bro. Don has had an interest in and a love for writing for years. He grew up in a rich environment of storytellers. One of the best being Mr. Ledbetter, principal of Crossville Elementary School in Crossville, Alabama.
Another influence was Houston McDonald, his uncle. They told captivating stories. Bro. Don’s experience as a sharecropper’s son gave him material for numerous articles. He has written for Tombigbee Country Magazine each month since 1990.
His second love after the combination of God and the Lord Jesus Christ is Joan, his wife of 50 years. They have two adult children and four grandchildren. He and Joan are active at Amory First United Methodist Church.
He is a retired United Methodist minister with 43 years of active ministry. First Methodist is gracious to bestow on him the title of Pastor Emeritus. He is privileged to help with worship once a month and teach the Upper Room Sunday School class each Sunday.
He has written more than 300 articles and stories – many for his love and enjoyment of writing. He has written more than 100 children’s stories for his 9-year-old granddaughter, Lacey. He has one book published and three others to be published within weeks.
He graduated from the University of Mississippi in 1980 and earned his MDiv from Memphis Theological School in 1983.
Another love of his is people. His writings reflect God’s grace and love and the issues which affect humanity.