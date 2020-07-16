WREN – From racing around the track on “Mario Kart” to swinging around the jungle on “Donkey Kong Country,” novice and extreme gamers alike have enjoyed a night devoted to older video games the past couple of years at Common Ground Christian Church.
The tradition will mark its third year July 18 beginning at 3 p.m. as Retro Game Night returns.
“I just hope whoever’s interested in coming out will come and enjoy some old games with new friends,” said organizer Daniel Matthews, who has DK’s Retro Experience.
DK’s Retro Experience has been featured at Tupelo Con, and it includes a selection of his wide range of video game consoles and games from throughout the decades.
Retro Game Night’s popularity has grown since starting in 2018.
“Our first year, we had more than 50 people. Last year, I was told they lost count in the 80s,” Matthews said of attendance.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines will be followed this year, as social distancing rules will apply. Tables with game consoles will be spread out six feet apart.
“If needed, we’ve got more space throughout the church we can use,” Matthews said.
Because of the Playstation VR’s virtual reality headset, Matthews is not bringing it this year out of abundance of caution.
However, he plans to bring at least 15 different game consoles and is taking requests through his personal Facebook page and DK’s Retro Experience page.
“If I have it, I’ll bring it and if I don’t have it, I’ll definitely try to find it,” Matthews said.
Common Ground Christian Church is located at 30514 Highway 41, near the intersection of Highway 45.