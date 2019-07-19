WREN – For the second year in a row, Amory video game enthusiast Daniel Matthews will share his love for a classic age of games through Retro Game Night, which will be held July 20 at Common Ground Christian Church, located at the intersection of Highways 45 and 41.
Attendees of the free event will be able to play games on consoles such as Atari, Nintendo, Super Nintendo, Sega, Sega Saturn and Sega Dreamcast.
“It gives older generations the change to relive their childhood and the younger generations the opportunity to appreciate gaming before the internet,” Matthews said.
He has collected video games and game consoles since the late 1980s, and Retro Game Night attendees will get to play video games from his extensive collection. He is taking requests via his Facebook page and the DK’s Retro Experience’s Facebook page.
Additionally, there will be food, more modern game demos on a Playstation VR and an appearance by Spider-Man.
In addition to last year’s Retro Game Night at Common Ground, Matthews has set up at Tupelo Con and has been in talks about bringing the old-school gaming experience to a couple of Aberdeen churches.
“We’re trying to reach out to the gamer population who may be overlooked or looked down upon to let them know not every church is the same,” he said. “We had a good turnout last year but are always reaching out for one more person or one more family.”
Retro Game Night starts at 3 p.m., and Matthews said it will go until no one else comes to play.