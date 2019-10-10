For years, barbecue teams have competed during the Bukka White Blues Festival with their best attempts at delicious ribs. This year will be no different as far as the Ribs on the River competition.
Setup at Blue Bluff will begin at noon on Friday, unless prior arrangements are made.
There will be rib inspections Friday by 7 p.m. and on Saturday, there will be a cooks’ meeting at 7:30 a.m. for the rib cooking competitors.
Only pork ribs on the bone will be allowed, and fires must be from wood, wood pellets or charcoal. No gas or electric heating sources will be allowed.
No parboiling or deep frying is allowed either.
There will be a minimum of six servings per entry, and presentation boxes will be provided at the cooks’ meeting.
The turn-in time will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday. All entries will be blind judged.
All Kansas City Barbecue Society rules apply to this competition.
There is a $100 entry fee for the rib competition, and prizes will be paid out to the first-, second- and third-place winners.
Limited water and electricity will be available, and teams are encouraged to bring electrical cords. Ice is available on the premises.
Although the deadline for entry in this year’s inaugural steak cook-off has passed, this new cooking event marks another chapter in the festival’s cooking competition.
Anyone with additional questions should email ribsontheriverBW@gmail.com.