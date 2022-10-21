From left, guest musician Drew Warford, committee members Janice McMinn, Deborah Ridlin, Lonnie Whitaker, Ann Whitaker, Nell Hawkins, Wanda Walker and Bro. Mark Robbins. Not pictured, Diane Clardy-Malone.
Pictured are attendees of River Bend Baptist Church's most recent widows' luncheon, which is held quarterly.
RAY VAN DUSEN/BUY AT PHOTOS.MONROECOUNTYJOURNAL.COM
For more than 20 years, members of River Bend Baptist Church have helped provide for needs and comfort of members who have lost their spouses.
“In our church, we have an adopt-a-widow program, and the pastor always tries to make sure the deacons have a widow adopted,” said church member Janice McMinn. “It’s strictly to honor the widows and widowers in our church but as time has gone on, all of them have had friends who lost loved ones so we just extended the invitation to their friends.
“We were the first one in Monroe County to start this and since then, there have been a few that have done it,” she added.
River Bend hosts a quarterly luncheon for widows and widowers as one aspect of the outreach. McMinn added special effort is also given to recognize them at Christmas and on their birthdays.
“If we find out about a certain need here at the office, we’ll look up the particular person who has adopted that person and let them know about it,” said Bro. Mark Robbins. “If someone is going to do something like this, the key is making sure you have enough lay leaders who are willing to help run it.”
McMinn said former church member Jo Ann Plunkett started a widows’ ministry in Water Valley.
