AMORY – Administrators and social services staff at River Place Nursing Center collaborated with community supporters to organize a special day for residents May 14 as they were treated to a parade.
“Families, friends and even our beautician came by in their vehicles to greet our people. We had all of our residents out that were not bedridden,” said River Place Director of Social Services Anita Hardin.
A parade of decorated cars snaked through River Place’s parking lot with hands waving and horns honking to greet the residents.
“Quarantine is sad, but Monroe County is a good place to be with such great community support,” said clinical liaison Deana Roberson.
The parade lasted approximately 20 minutes, highlighted by a trailer with a family riding float style and finally the Sweet Ride ice cream truck to finish out with treats for everyone.
“We’re thankful for the support of the community who came out. It’s been hard. We appreciate your thoughts and prayers,” Hardin said.