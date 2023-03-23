ABERDEEN – While a recent mural dedication was the jumping off point for Paradise Alley, located behind Lann Hardware, a spring break volunteer day helped provide for its next component – the Kindness Matters Rock Garden and fairy gardens.
“It’s a wonderful idea where you can take a rock for inspiration because we have some beautifully decorated rocks with sweet sentiments and cute pictures on them. If you and your children like to paint rocks, you can donate and place them in our garden, and it will help our garden grow,” said Aberdeen Visitors Bureau Director Tina Robbins.
A couple of groups through the Monroe County Extension Service worked together to install pieces for the project.
“For some added features in the alley, we wanted to have some interesting things, and the fairy gardens worked perfectly for the 4-H students to do and we coordinated with the Monroe County Extension to schedule it so it could be during their spring break. The Master Gardeners volunteered to paint rocks to add and they’ve done fairy gardens so they brought experience and some ideas to light,” Robbins said.
Additionally, students at Aberdeen Elementary School, Belle-Shivers Middle School and Aberdeen High School painted more than 50 rocks for the garden.
The Aberdeen Visitors Bureau provided materials from a grant received through the Mississippi Hills National Heritage Area Alliance.
Robbins thanked the Aberdeen Electric Department for installing string lights in the alley, which will be turned on for the Aberdeen Pilgrimage.
Following a few more additions, there will be a kickoff event for Paradise Alley in May.
