ABERDEEN – A free bag of popcorn and awareness of some of the Rotary Club’s recent projects will highlight a community outreach event Aug. 26 at the Elkin Theatre. Rotary Night at the Elkin is meant to engage the community and encourage people to have a fun family outing.
“We’ve giving the volunteer crew the night off and manning their spots in the concession stand and ticket booth. We’ll also greet guests and let them know about some of our activities in 2022,” said Rotary Club member Tina Robbins.
This weekend’s movie is “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” and the price of admission is $5.
“We’re making a donation to sponsor the royalty fees the Elkin has to pay to show the movie and with that, each moviegoer gets a free bag of popcorn,” she said. “We’re also kicking off the new school year with a fun family movie.”
While the movie will be shown Friday and Saturday, Rotary Night at the Elkin will just be held Friday.
This year, the Rotary Club has sponsored two rising high school juniors to attend the Rotary Youth Leadership Academy hosted by the University of Tennessee, provided three scholarships for graduating seniors and partnered with M.O.V., the Riverview Garden Club and Aberdeen Garden Club to provide paper products for a year for clients of the Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry’s Corner Store.
It benefited the Mississippi Wounded Warrior Project and donated towards this year's fireworks show.
