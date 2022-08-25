Purchase Access

ABERDEEN – A free bag of popcorn and awareness of some of the Rotary Club’s recent projects will highlight a community outreach event Aug. 26 at the Elkin Theatre. Rotary Night at the Elkin is meant to engage the community and encourage people to have a fun family outing.

