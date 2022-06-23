AMORY – Rubber ducks are overtaking parts of Monroe County this summer through Quackers for Kindness, a hide and find game encouraging exploration, family time and smiles.
“In the world we live in right now, something so simple can make people’s days. Somebody messaged me on the [Facebook] page to say they didn’t know something so small could make their kids so happy. It’s just to remind people to be kind,” said Analise Hall, who came up with the idea.
Quackers for Kindness began June 7.
“At the beach, we’ve seen something called Duck Duck Jeep where they leave rubber ducks on Jeeps. People love rubber ducks so when I thought about hiding them, I thought that would be something simple and something easier than painting rocks,” Hall said.
Hall also started the 662 Rocks craze locally in the summer of 2017, which was popular for more than a year. With 662 Rocks, people painted and hid rocks in Aberdeen, Amory, Smithville, Nettleton, Hamilton and Hatley for others to hunt, rehide or keep.
“We were at the zoo in Memphis and brought it back to Amory, and it kind of blew up. My husband, Justin, did a lot of the paining on the rocks,” she said.
While 3,000 people followed the 662 Rocks Facebook page, last week Quackers for Kindness had nearly 500 followers, with the number steadily increasing. With the two Facebook pages, people can post photos with ducks and rocks found, while posting hints of where people can find others.
Each rubber duck has a tag stating it’s a reminder to do all things with kindness.
“We try to hide them around town, Main Street, the parks, the library, the ball fields and playgrounds. We hide them everywhere like places to eat,” Hall said. “There are people hiding in Hatley, Hamilton and Smithville. I hope it’s a repeat of 662 Rocks. I had a girl from Pontotoc message me on Facebook to see if it was okay with them doing it.”
To join the latest group, search Quackers for Kindness on Facebook.
“The biggest compliment is seeing how much fun the kids are having this summer. I think the best part of it is seeing all the kids’ pictures on the group. A lot of people are posting pictures when they find it. My kids (Maverick and Koralynn) love to hide them more than they like to find them,” she said.
While Maverick, who has early memories of 662 Rocks, is 7 now, Koralynn is 3 and a newcomer to the activities. So far the favorite ducks they’ve found depicted Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Tigger and Pooh Bear.
“It’s rewarding for sure, especially finding something that can be so simple and so fun for the kids. You don’t have to do a lot of things with it,” Analise said.
The Halls initially ordered 200 rubber ducks from Amazon, in addition to buying several at local stores.
“I had a few people reach out to see if they could buy ducks and hide them. Absolutely. I sent a few people the tags and I’d like for people to make their own tags. I just want it to say Quackers for Kindness so people can look at the Facebook page and see what it’s all about,” she said.