HAMILTON – A March 19 fundraiser is benefiting Ashley Britt, who was diagnosed in August 2020 with Stage IV inoperable and incurable colon cancer. She lives in Florida now but will be home for the fundraiser, which includes a 5K, a kids’ fun run, a bake sale and chicken plate sales.
“It all started because March is National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, and I wanted to do something to honor Ashley. We did a fun run after she first found out she had cancer,” said Britt’s sister, Kim Schafer. “The fundraiser will help treatment expenses, along with taking unneeded stress away. We want to use this time to raise awareness of colon cancer.”
The 5K begins at 9 a.m. at Hamilton Baptist Church, located at 40621 Old Highway 45, and the route will go south on Old Highway 45. Registration begins at 8:40 a.m., and the cost for the race is $30, which includes a T-shirt.
For those wanting to purchase T-shirts, they will be $20 leading up to the race and $25 afterwards.
A fun run for kids begins at 9:45 a.m., and there will be a balloon release before it starts.
“We are supplying all the balloons, and it does not have to be for Ashley. People can release a balloon for someone in their family,” Schafer said.
The top three male and female finishers in the 5K will receive prizes, and all participants in the fun run will receive medals.
Chicken plates, which include baked potato salad, baked beans, rolls and drinks, are $10 each. Car decals will also be available for donations.
Sponsors are Tronox, Michael Duff Ministries, Computer Graphics by Connie, Southern Gear and Production, Lamb’s Ear Designs and Antiques, Mark Maker Marketing, Map Creations and Cuttin’ with Courtney.
Members of the Hamilton Volunteer Fire Department are also assisting with the 5K.