WREN – Darlene Reese was inspired by her sons to reinvigorate midlife by running and for some time now, she has motivated others to rediscover life and their abilities.
“I’ve been running for seven years to get myself back into shape after (my son) Blake got me a treadmill,” she said. “I beat everybody’s odds in how I have persevered.”
Blake serves in the military and recognizes the value of physical fitness. Reese’s son, Brian, encouraged her to use the walking track behind the Advanced Learning Center in Becker for running. Consequently, a visit to grandma’s house for Reese’s family became a radical departure from the normal image one would expect.
“I have a workout room in the house and a track in the front yard,” she said.
Reese’s group of runners at the Becker track grew to as many as 32, meeting every evening that opportunity permitted.
“Running got me believing in myself,” she said. “My dad even ran the track a little with me before he passed away.”
Reese has amassed a collection of medals from the Gum Tree 10K and the St. Jude Memphis Marathon, among others. She even finished a qualifying run in the Great Smoky Mountains Half Marathon to earn a slot to compete in the Boston Marathon.
Though Reese is in her 60s, the Boston Marathon is on her bucket list.
Reese’s mentorship has inspired Brian; his girlfriend, Jalene; and her sister, Donna, to compete in the St. Jude Memphis Marathon in December. Several others inspired by Reese may also represent Monroe County in the race.
Another one of Reese’s friends who is in her age group, Rob Shields, has been running for six years now.
“I’m someone who’s been blessed by her example. It’s led me to push myself to run further and more often. She shares so much with others and is very supportive of our veterans as well,” he said.
Shields followed Reese’s pattern of beginning with 5Ks and has since moved up to 10K runs.
She also established a friendship with Kim Mitchell while pounding the pavement raising support.
“I met Darlene when she stopped by the business where I work. I’ve been running for four or five years and remember seeing her at different runs and discovered that we’re both Monroe County residents,” Mitchell said.
Mitchell and Reese have run together in the Amory Railroad Festival 5K, as well as events in Tupelo.
“We’ve become accountability partners of sorts, challenging each other to improve our running times,” Mitchell said. “We’re not in the same age group, so we’re not competing against each other.”
Even though not all of Reese’s friends are able to run with her, her influence and encouragement cover a broad field of people and locations.
Josh Chavis and Reese have known each other for years. He lives with a disability suffered from a vehicle accident, which is compounded by post-traumatic stress disorder.
“I’m 33 but feel much older due to disability, yet Darlene has been there for me,” he said. “She prayed for me when I got injured. She believes in the power of prayer. God gets her through anything. Her messages pick me up. It’s amazing to see what all she does.”
Colleen Peterson is another friend Reese influenced to pursue fitness through running. Peterson lives in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and has been running since 2015 because of her encouragement.
“We’ve never met in person. We’re friends on Facebook. We’ve been friends over the years since Darlene reached out to me. She’s always available as an encourager and prayer partner,” Peterson said.
Reese is encouraging people to discover a simple way in walking, jogging and running to achieve fitness goals that could cost a lot of money otherwise.
“People have told me that I encouraged them to rediscover life,” Reese said. “It’s never too late, and you’re never too old.”