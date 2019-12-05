AMORY – The Old Armory, located at 101 9th St. S, will host Amory Parks and Recreation Department’s annual Santa’s Winter Wonderland this weekend, which will give children opportunities for snacks, crafts, games and visits with Santa Claus.
Additionally, Cookies and Cocoa with Santa for reserved guests will be featured again this year. The children will do a craft project after they enjoy snacks and hear the Christmas story from Santa and Mrs. Claus.
“It’s a great community get-together,” said parks and recreation department events planner Derek Maranto said. “Tara Farnham and Marilyn Brummitt are heading up the decorating with additional support from Alyssa Benedict from the Amory Main Street merchants’ association and Kelly Martin of the Monroe County Chamber of Commerce. The event is clean, fun and family-friendly.”
Santa’s Winter Wonderland will be held Dec. 6 and 7 from 6 until 8 p.m. and Dec. 8 from 2 until 4 p.m. Cookies and Cocoa with Santa will be held from 5:15 until 6 p.m. Dec 6 and 7 and from 1:15 until 2 p.m. Dec. 8.
The footprint of Santa’s Winter Wonderland will be organized around the elf trail leading up to Santa’s Mountain, where children will visit with him and have a souvenir photo made. Adult supervision for all activities is required.
Guests may stroll through the wonderland while enjoying snacks and crafts with the elves. New attractions this year will be a giant igloo and a few new games.
Games will include a snow ball fight inside the igloo, a cupcake walk, a reindeer toss, unwrapping a gift with oven mitts, reindeer food, putt-putt golf and more. Children will also be able to work on Christmas greeting cards for the residents of Amory’s nursing homes.
General admission is $5, while golden tickets for Cookies and Cocoa with Santa are $10 and reserved in advance. For ticket information, call 256-3221.