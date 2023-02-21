Longtime carpenter Rufus Schrock, who was instrumental in the restoration of all of Save Aberdeen Landmarks' projects, speaks to Kathy Seymour during a reception in his honor before he relocated to Wyoming.
ABERDEEN – During a span of nearly 40 years, carpenter Rufus Schrock has restored 24 historic homes and the Kimmel Bakery building; stabilized the M&O Depot; and relocated and completely refurbished the James Creek Missionary Baptist Church while helping a local nonprofit.
On the eve of his move to Wyoming, the longtime staple for Save Aberdeen Landmarks projects was honored with a reception at Stevens Auction Company for his contributions.
“He’s not only been the carpenter, he’s been the plumber, he’s been the electrician, he’s all in one. He’s been like a brother to me,” said Save Aberdeen Landmarks Chairman Dwight Stevens. “There’s hardly an old house in Aberdeen he hasn’t touched. He has worked on repairs and major restorations.”
Stevens added Schrock and his sons used 1850 pine lumber to restore his former home, the Adams-French House, after it was heavily damaged by a fire in 2006.
“Without him, it’s won’t be as easy as picking up the phone and just telling him what we need,” Stevens said of future Save Aberdeen Landmarks projects.
Schrock modestly reflected on his role with the nonprofit.
“I’ve never looked at myself as this big guy. I’m just this little guy doing my work,” he said. “I just did work. When people asked me to do work, I did work. I tried to do a fair job and fair work. My motto was that I never want to be big enough business to where I can’t do work for the little guy.”
Moving the James Creek M.B. Church from Darracott to Aberdeen and completely restoring it has provided for a place for weddings and community church services.
“I didn’t take it as doing any big thing. I was doing the job,” Schrock said. “Every ant on that ant hill is doing a little bit of work.”
Schrock worked in carpentry in Aberdeen since 1984 after spending 15 years living and working various jobs in South America. In addition to carpentry, Schrock ran a cattle operation in Prairie.
