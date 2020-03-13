A whirlwind life experience caught on camera last summer for Jonathan Flippo of Hamilton and his wife, Madelon, airs on national television this weekend, as they’re one of 52 couples appearing on the two-hour season finale of “Say Yes to the Dress America” March 14 on TLC at 7 p.m.
The Flippos first exchanged vows last July in New York’s Central Park for the episode, which features a mass wedding ceremony with one couple from each state.
In the six days they spent in New York, they were given a reception featuring a wedding cake made by Buddy Valastro of “Cake Boss” fame, an appearance on “Good Morning America,” engagement photos at the Brooklyn Bridge and shopping at Kleinfeld’s for her wedding dress and Men’s Warehouse for his tuxedo.
“I truly cannot choose just one part as the best part. The whole experience was incredible. It was amazing to be able to meet so many new friends from all over the world. If I had to choose one moment to have been the greatest, it would be my ‘yes’ moment with [bridal designer] Randy [Fenolia]. Randy made sure that I knew I was beautiful, and that meant so much.
“Jonathan thought one of the best parts of the experience was the fact that we got to get married in Central Park. He said, ‘It’s crazy to actually be in and have such a special moment in a place that you see in the movies like ‘Home Alone,’” Madelon said.
The Flippos live in Louisville now and had a second ceremony last November at Starkville’s Hewlett Barn for family and friends.
“Both of the weddings were special in their own way. I mean a wedding ceremony with 52 couples in the iconic Central Park is pretty amazing. However, our intimate ceremony with just the two of us becoming one was exactly as we imagined for ourselves. We truly are both so thankful and grateful to get to have two special days for the start of our lives. We felt so honored to have been the couple selected to represent our state of Mississippi in this event,” Madelon said.