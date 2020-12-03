One Christmastime activity through the Monroe County Chamber of Commerce will encourage families to go on a hunt for seasonal décor, while another will encourage more local shopping with the chance to win what you spend. Both are folded in with the chamber’s Merry & Bright campaign.
“We love to see how more and more people are joining Merry & Bright. I’ll love to see how many people from not just our community but from other communities come to see what we have,” said Kelly Martin, chamber community development director.
The effort’s Facebook page – Merry & Bright Monroe – gives people the opportunity to post photos and videos of decorated yards, houses and neighborhoods throughout Monroe County. Part of the fun is the Merry & Bright Monroe Christmas Lights Scavenger Hunt.
People can check off on a list of 26 festive decorations to look for, including an inflatable Mickey Mouse, a choreographed light show and Santa’s sleigh with reindeer on a roof.
“My family is competitive, and that’s how I envision it. I envision close-knit friends saying, ‘Let’s see who can find all of these items first,’” Martin said.
She added in addition to people’s yards, some of the items can be found in storefront windows as well.
“We hope they can tie that in with the scavenger hunt, and it will prompt people to go and pick up this for family members,” Martin said.
People are encouraged to share pictures of what they’ve found and of their completed scavenger hunt lists in the Merry & Bright Facebook group.
For a separate event, from Dec. 1-12, several participating chamber members throughout the county will have Fa La La La La Local Buckets on display, and those spending locally can drop their names and contact information in for the chance to win prizes.
People can win what they spend up to $100, and other prizes include items made by students at the Amory and Monroe County career and technical centers.
“It helps our merchants, but we saw it as an opportunity to enhance the Christmas spirit. A lot of events won’t be able to happen as they have so we wanted to offer it for our families,” Martin said. “We’d love to see Merry & Bright continue through the years. It helps enhance our community spirits and our Christmas spirit.”
Looking ahead, the chamber’s Christmas through Monroe alternate Christmas parades will be Dec. 10 in Aberdeen and Dec. 12 in Amory. More details will be featured in the Dec. 9 edition of the Monroe Journal.