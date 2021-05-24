AMORY – As the end of the school year quickly approaches, the Amory Parks and Recreation Department invites students to unwind during its inaugural School’s Out for Summer event May 26 from 1 until 5 p.m. at Frisco Park.
The event is free, and activities will include a dunking booth, a gaming truck, inflatables, face painting, food and music provided by DJ Prince Brand New.
“I was thinking about something new we could try and said, ‘Let’s go with it.’ It was something I was brainstorming about as a way to celebrate the end of the school year,” said Amory Parks and Rec. Event Planner Jamica Stallings-James. “It’s been a long year for everybody, especially the kids so we want them to come out and have a good time.”
Frisco Park’s splash pad will be open during the event too.
In the event of bad weather, check the City of Amory Parks & Recreation Facebook page for updates.