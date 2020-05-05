Most people across the globe can attest in saying that the COVID-19 pandemic is like nothing they’ve ever seen. A few of Monroe County’s residents have witnessed history-making events firsthand for the better part of a century and can agree with the world population’s sentiments.
“We have had nothing of this magnitude in my lifetime. Seasonal winter ailments such as the flu were always expected, and we have vaccines and treatments for it. Although diseases such as polio were more devastating, we have treatments for that, along with mumps, chickenpox and so on. This is different,” said Jim Crosby, 92, of Aberdeen.
Frances Yeager, 94, is a resident at Diversicare Health and Rehabilitation Center in Amory, shared memories of the years of the Great Depression made even more difficult by an influenza epidemic in 1939 when she was in her teens.
“There were 10 of us kids. One of my brothers came down with the flu and nearly died from it. We stayed out of school a lot that year. Lots of people did die from it,” she said.
Home remedies were all that the family used in those days before vaccinations were developed, and there wasn’t money available to call a doctor to come.
“Nobody would come to our door, for fear of catching it. Doctors didn’t know what to do for it anyway. My brother was quarantined in one room, and we all wore large handkerchiefs tied around our faces for masks. Mother plastered coal oil and grease on our chests at night,” Yeager said.
She felt fortunate that her family survived the epidemics of the years, suffering only with measles and mild cases of the flu.
“When you’ve been here as long as I have, you’re proud of everything,” she said.
Retired Monroe County engineer Sam Jaynes, 93, recalls childhood memories dating back to growing up during the Great Depression.
“It was a bad time. The government responded with funding public works projects that remain to this day,” he said.
As far as notable diseases, Jaynes remembers the malaria epidemic of the 1930s.
“I had to take a lot of chill tonic. That quinine sure was bitter,” he said.
Another epidemic Jaynes remembers was tuberculosis.
“A lot of TB was caused by improper nutrition. They tested for it in schools. If it turned up red, we were quarantined. TB subsided after World War II,” he said.
The 1950s brought on another health scare with the Asian flu epidemic. Jaynes’ experience with it degenerated into pneumonia.
“It like to got me. I was under a lot of stress and I smoked then,” he said.
Jaynes offers a couple of lessons he learned through the years.
“Practice common sense and don’t let yourself get run down. Eat balanced meals to keep yourself healthy. You can’t live well on chicken strips and fries,” he said.
World War II U.S. Navy veteran T.J. Armstrong is a lifelong Smithville resident became sick toward the end of his term of duty. After he was discharged, he was happy to get back home in Smithville.
“I had turned yellow and was turning everything I wore yellow. I turned my bed sheets yellow. I had chronic fever and chills that just wouldn’t go away.
“I went to the doctor to get checked out. He told me I didn’t have the flu; I had malaria,” he said.
Armstrong suffered from the illness for three years until a new vaccine was developed that helped him recover.
“I took a lot of quinine during that time,” he said.
Armstrong is exercising due diligence to avoid infection from COVID-19, fearing that he probably couldn’t successfully battle this bug.