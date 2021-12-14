Participants in a recent senior citizens exercise class at High Street Community Center include, in no particular order, site manager Christine Holliday, Georgia Allen, Mary Mitchell, Kate Moore, James Ware, Lucile Jackson, Annie Mae Shaw, Flossie Dunlap, Mabelene Ford and instructors Pastor Denvil Clark and Verdie Clark.
ABERDEEN – For the past few months, Pastor Denvil Clark and his wife, Verdie, of Hamilton have brought their exercise classes back to the High Street Community Center but specifically for senior citizens.
Aberdeen Park and Recreation Department Director Michelle Stewart invites senior citizens to participate every Tuesday from 9 until 9:30 a.m. Activities include walking laps and chair exercises.
“It’s another way to fellowship, and I’m excited for it coming back,” she said. “People are welcome to walk in and join the exercise classes any week. Pastor Clark gives them exercises they can do at home as well. In the first two weeks, I’ve had people say they felt better in their joints from doing the exercise classes.”
In addition to the weekly exercise classes, any senior citizen is welcome to come to the High Street Community Center, located at 607 High St., Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. until noon for activities and socializing. Free lunches are included.