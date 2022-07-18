ABERDEEN – A July 20 health fair at the High Street Community Center will cater to seniors’ needs for wellness. It will be held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., and the High Street Community Center is located at 607 High St.
“I’ve been working with senior citizens for about 10 years, and we have visited health fairs in West Point, Columbus, Tupelo and Amory,” said Christine Holliday, adding she was inspired to host a health fair following the recent success of Joe Lee Howard Day.
She and Mayor Charles Scott spoke about the health fair during last week’s board of aldermen meeting.
As of last week, confirmed vendors were Monroe Regional Hospital, Reliant Home Care, Whole Health Wellness, Three Rivers Planning and Development District and Home Care Hospice.
Additionally, there will be information about the senior yoga program through the Aberdeen Park and Recreation Department. More vendors are anticipated to be present.
“This is one of the events the Mayor’s Health Council will be a part of, and they’ll be working to ensure the success of this event,” Scott said.
A free lunch will be provided during the health fair.
