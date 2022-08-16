ABERDEEN – Dancing queens and disco kings ages 50 to 100 are invited to get their boogie on dancing the night away on Aug. 12 through the Seniors Prom. The event will be held from 6 until 9 p.m. at the Aberdeen Park and Recreation Building, located at the intersection of Commerce and Matubba streets.
Organizer Toni Reece previously brainstormed different ideas for senior citizen activities with Aberdeen Park and Recreation Department Director Michelle Stewart, and a yoga class led by Em Walters was a result of the meeting.
“We talked about doing something social and came up with this senior citizen prom. We decided instead of having it fancy fancy, as far as dressing up, we’d have it like we had growing up. The theme is to come dressed as the ‘60s and ‘70s,” Reece said. “I want this to be a community get-together. Be creative and get out the old wigs and bell bottoms.”
Admission is $10 for those who do not wear ‘60s or ‘70s attire.
DJ Groove Man will play music strictly from that era, and there will be light hors d’oeuvres, decorations and a photographer.
“We’ve got to take advantage, as a community, of programs and events that we offer,” Reece said. “It forges friendships when you get involved in your community. Everybody needs to get involved, come and get their boogie on and see what’s happening in this town – the celebration of togetherness.”
In addition to longtime residents, Reece invites all of the new retirees who recently moved in Aberdeen.
