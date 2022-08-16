Purchase Access

ABERDEEN – Dancing queens and disco kings ages 50 to 100 are invited to get their boogie on dancing the night away on Aug. 12 through the Seniors Prom. The event will be held from 6 until 9 p.m. at the Aberdeen Park and Recreation Building, located at the intersection of Commerce and Matubba streets.

