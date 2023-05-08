Memory Carrouthers, right, brought an inventory of prom dresses to Amory for a fair at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church on April 8 to benefit storm victims. She is pictured with Kyria Randle who was brought to tears when Carrouthers produced a dress that fit her perfectly.
Efforts in both Amory and Fulton helped make for an even more memorable prom through a separate donation drive and fair.
Markita Stanfield led a group of St. Paul’s Missionary Baptist Church members in hosting a prom fair in Amory to benefit students impacted by the tornado.
“It’s a good thing to have a night to get your mind off of what all has happened. It’s an important night for high school students,” she said.
Stanfield was contacted by her friend, Memory Carouthers, saying Amory High School’s prom was going to be held despite the ongoing recovery from the storm.
The prom fair was held April 1 and provided not only dresses but also donated shoes and jewelry for students.
The inventory was provided by T.J. Pageant & Formal Wear in Fulton working with Stanfield’s friend, Memory Carouthers, who also provides formalwear through her nonprofit ministry to young people in need. She became unable to work after brain surgery eight years ago.
One young lady, Kyria Randle, recounted watching her prom dress get sucked out of the window by the tornado, which left her devastated. Carouthers found a dress that fit her perfectly.
“That moment was worth it all. I just want to give a sense of happiness to girls who have lost so much,” she said.
Carouthers began the collection of dresses for her nonprofit with 13 dresses and now has accumulated more than 800. She hosts events to provide dresses on two Saturdays per year. Information about the events may be found by searching for Memories Magical Dresses and Formalwear on Facebook.
Dominique Clemmons was born and raised in Fulton but moved to Amory after graduating high school. She joined with Aaliyah Edwards, a former Fulton resident who graduated from Amory High School, for a similar outreach.
“Our heart is with Amory and Fulton, so we’re reaching out doing as much as we can for Amory. We plan to do more but since this is prom season, this is our first step,” Clemmons said, who is now a pathologist assistant at the University of Illinois.
Clemmons and Edwards are joined by Edwards’ sister, Aaniya Brades.
“We’re all from the Hills in Fulton. I’m a little bit older than them. They had a grandmother in Amory, and I had a grandmother in Amory. We’re childhood friends,” Clemmons said.
They also teamed up with TJ’s Pageant and Formal Wear in Fulton to provide the dresses on a first-come basis.
