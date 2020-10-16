SMITHVILLE – An evening of fall activities will highlight Smithville Autumn Fest Oct. 17, which begins at 5 p.m. with a scarecrow competition and trunk-or-treating. At 7 p.m., there will be a showing of “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” followed by “Hocus Pocus” at the Johnny “Hoss” Noe Sportsplex.
“We’re trying to get people to sign up for the scarecrow competition. They’ll put them out on the east side of Town Hall. On the day of the event, we’ll have a drive-thru on Elm Street where they’ll be able to see them from the street. Each one will be numbered, and they can judge their favorite at Memorial Park,” said Smithville Town Clerk Kim Johnson.
People are responsible for providing everything needed for the scarecrows. There’s no theme for the family-friendly competition.
The entry fee for the scarecrow competition and trunk-or-treating is $10 each, and there will be prizes for the best trunk and best scarecrow.
Individuals and organizations are welcome to participate in either. People may set up their trunk-or-treat any time on Oct. 17 but need to be completely ready by 4 p.m.
“Cars will be parked towards Monroe Street for the trunk-or-treat and instead of kids having to get out, they’ll just stay in the car for the treats to be brought to them,” Johnson said. “We’ve got trick-or-treat bags we got as part of the census and we’ll see if people need help filling out their census and will have goodies we’ll give away if they do.”
She said the census deadline was extended to Oct. 31.
As a fundraiser for the Smithville Event Committee, there will also be a raffle for a Halloween wreath donated by a member of the community, and tickets are $1 for one or $5 for six tickets.
Johnson added local restaurants will be open the day of Autumn Fest.