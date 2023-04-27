SMITHVILLE – For years, the chants of “Jerry, Jerry, Jerry!” were undeniable as “The Jerry Springer Show” became a staple of reality television, thanks to its scandalous storylines, fist fights, thrown chairs and beeps to censor all the swear words shouted by an interesting array of guests.
A spokesperson confirmed April 27 Springer died at age 79 after a short battle with pancreatic cancer, bringing back vivid memories of the show for its countless number of viewers through nearly three decades on syndicated TV.
In May 2009, Curtis and Terrell Moore got to experience the show as guests on an episode loosely based on what was happening in their real lives.
In reality, Terrell regularly checked in on Curtis’ newborn daughter and girlfriend at the time while he was attending Mississippi State University. On the episode, however, she was cheating on Curtis, who was depicted as being an upstanding church member, with Terrell, depicted as the cheating brother who was seduced while taking a break from mowing their yard.
The Moore brothers are independent wrestlers and regularly perform shows throughout north Mississippi with the Outlaw Wrestling Organization. They were able to display some of their fighting moves on the episode.
“The three biggest blessings in my life have been church, wrestling and Jerry Springer,” said Curtis, who now lives in Southaven and works at a nearby Amazon fulfillment center.
He said 14 years later, he’s still catching star treatment from being on the show.
“We were talking about Jerry Springer one day at work, and I said, ‘You know I was on an episode, right?’ I’ve had everybody at the plant come up to me about it, and we’ve watched the clip on YouTube,” he said.
Terrell has had similar experiences throughout the years and still occasionally shares YouTube clips on his Facebook page.
“I’d meet new people and tell them I was from Smithville and they asked if I knew the guys who were on ‘Jerry Springer,’ and I’d tell them that was me and my brother,” he said.
One of their friends who also wrestles, Jai Webb, appeared on a previous episode of “The Jerry Springer Show” and made the connection with a producer for the Moores and Curtis’ former girlfriend to appear on an episode.
A limousine picked them up from a special Mother’s Day service at their church to take them to Birmingham to fly to Chicago for the episode taping.
“They used us going to church to portray our story,” Terrell said.
All three had already gone over rehearsed scenarios over the phone with producers leading up to the trip and went through the same experiences backstage. Terrell made one producer mad ahead of the taping, saying he wasn’t doing anything scripted.
“She talked to the main producer, who said, ‘As long as he’s saying something and doesn’t get stage fright, it’s okay,’” he said.
After Springer’s attempts to work out their squabble, screaming matches and fights, regular “Jerry Springer Show” character Rev. Schnoor resolved the situation by marrying Curtis and his girlfriend on the show.
At the end of the episode, which also featured guests for another storyline, audience members were able to ask questions, which turned into a back and forth exchange of insults.
“The producers said when the crowd asks questions to tear into them and not hold back,” said Curtis, who ultimately sang “Amazing Grace” after an audience member’s request.
Aside from the taping, Curtis got to spend a little time with Springer in the green room, and Terrell got to interact with him for roughly 30 seconds. Both of them had kind words about him and said Springer complimented them on a great episode.
“He was laid back. Our story was made up, and he feeds off your story. He was really professional and said he’d done the show for nearly 20 years and we were one of the best shows he had, even better than the real stories. He was a really nice guy,” Terrell said.
Curtis was caught by surprise when told of the news of Springer’s death
“If there’s anyone you would’ve wanted to be around, it’s him. He was laid back and cool. He wasn’t uppity. He’d joke around with you and shake your hand. He made it his business to come back and talk to each and every one of us,” Curtis said.
