SMITHVILLE – The Farmacy indoor farmer’s market is up and running for the 2020 season, with guidelines in place to protect safety per the latest CDC regulations regarding the pandemic.
It’s an outreach of Access Family Health Services featuring locally grown produce and baked goods. The Farmacy is located in the building behind Texaco, next door to Access Dental Clinic. Hours of the market are from 7:30 to 11 a.m. on Saturdays.
“I got so many calls asking about it. It’s important for those that are food-insecure,” said Access Family Health Services Executive Director Marilyn Sumerford. “We will be screening and monitoring people entering in to keep the numbers within safety guidelines. The space is a little more confined, so traffic will be routed in a one-way pattern through the building with exiting at rear.”
All items for sale must be packaged in clear plastic bags. Only sample items will not be wrapped, and everyone is requested to wear a mask.
“The people are anxious to get back. The vendors have raised crops in anticipation of the market. It’s a difficult time for all with higher prices and less selection at stores,” Sumerford said.
Phone numbers for individual vendors will be available on site for customers to arrange for curbside delivery if desired at their next visit.