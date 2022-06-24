SMITHVILLE – People can find fresh produce and baked goods on Saturday mornings following last week’s grand reopening of The Farmacy, Smithville’s indoor farmers market.

The Access Family Health Services-sponsored event is open from 7:30 until 11 a.m. each Saturday. It is located at 60026 Olive St., behind Texaco.

For more information in being a vendor, call (662) 315-2380.

