SMITHVILLE – More than 1,000 goodie-filled eggs will be up for grabs April 3 for Smithville’s Easter egg hunt. The event, which is open to children ages 0 to 10, will begin at 11 a.m. at Memorial Park.
According to Kim Johnson of the Smithville Events Committee, the Easter egg hunt will be broken into four different age groups.
“There will be one egg for each age group that has a special prize that is age-appropriate,” she said.
All of the eggs will have some sort of treat inside, however.
In addition to the egg hunt, the Easter bunny will be present, and parents are encouraged to bring their own cameras for photo ops. Children should bring their own baskets too.
“After they get through hunting, we’re asking for everyone to return the eggs so we can replenish the supply for next year,” Johnson said.