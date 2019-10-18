SMITHVILLE – The Smithville Events Committee offered a day full of activities for Sparks in the Park on the Fourth of July and plans to have a repeat of family fun Oct. 19 for the town’s first-ever Autumn Fest and Chili Cook-off.
The event is from 4 until 9 p.m. at Smithville Memorial Park.
“We had someone say they wanted us to do a fall festival or some sort,” said Smithville Town Clerk and events committee member Kim Johnson. “The main reason for doing it is to bring the community together. We’re finally getting some houses and rooftops back in Smithville. We’re trying to spark a little interest with the kids and let the people know we’re a good community to be in.”
Autumn Fest will kick off at 4 p.m. with a boo parade on Monroe Street near the park for children 12 and younger to wear their Halloween costumes. There will also be carnival games such as balloon dart throwing, ring toss, pumpkin bowling and air bobbing for apples; arts and crafts; a hayride; cornhole; and a cake walk.
There will also be a 30-minute Halloween-themed cartoon shown in the park.
For the chili cook-off, the grand prize is $250, the second-place winner gets $100, third place gets $50, and there will be a people’s choice award.
The entry fees for the chili competition and arts and crafts vendor fees are both $25. Registration continues up until the event, and rules and regulations can be found on the Smithville Autumn Fest and Chili Cook-off Facebook page.
Funds raised from Sparks in the Park went to make repairs to a pavilion at Memoral Park.
“All the money raised goes back to help the town, either by another event or there are other things that the town needs that aren’t a necessity or a priority, and we can do that,” Johnson said.
She said the Autumn Fest is planned as an annual event.