SMITHVILLE – More than 30 vendors will give people the opportunity to shop early for Christmas during Smithville’s 2nd Annual Christmas Bazaar Nov. 14. The event will be held from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Smithville Attendance Center physical education dome, which is not to be confused with the school’s main dome.
“We know that times are tight right now, and it gives people the opportunity to shop early and it helps local people who offer goods for sale. It also brings people to Smithville,” said Kim Johnson, Smithville’s town clerk and chair of the Smithville Event Committee.
The Christmas bazaar will include homemade goods, woodwork, homemade clothing, vinyl, bath bombs, food and products such as Tupperware and Pampered Chef.
The event is free to the public.
“We’ll continue practicing social distance and while Monroe County and Smithville don’t have mask mandates, we’re requesting people to wear them,” Johnson said.
The pandemic forced the cancellation of a spring bazaar in Smithville, but the success of last year’s Christmas bazaar gave motivation to continue this weekend’s event.