SMITHVILLE – Trunk-or-treating and a movie at Memorial Park, located alongside Elm Street, will highlight events for Oct. 23’s Autumn Fest, which is coordinated by the Smithville Event Committee.
“We want people to come out and get involved in our community effort of building up our town, and this is one way that can involve adults and children. It’s something that can draw us together during these times of COVID and distancing. This is something where we can have our lawn chairs six feet apart and can still socialize,” said Rita Shelton of the Smithville Event Committee.
Trunk-or-treating will be from 4 until 6 p.m., and vehicles should be decorated and ready by 3:30 p.m. People with trunks must provide their own candy for their vehicles.
“People should turn beside the police department on Elm Street and make the loop and come out by Access Family Health Clinic so it will all go in a smooth line,” Shelton said.
The movie, “Hocus Pocus,” will begin at 6 p.m., and people are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets.
“We’re trying to build up our town and are hoping this is something that will draw people out to just come and enjoy the Town of Smithville and activities planned for the town and fellowship with each other,” Shelton said.