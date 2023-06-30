Smithville Free Will Baptist Church’s sign language team, the Heavenly Hands, hosted a pancake breakfast June 17 to raise travel expenses for an upcoming trip to compete at the denomination’s annual national conference in Raleigh, North Carolina. Jamie-Lee Carter, Cara Wilkes and Kaitlin Moody serve pastor Chris Moody to kick off the morning.
JOHN WARD/FOR THE MONROE JOURNAL
Renetta McMillan gives lessons in saying “blueberries are good for you” in sign language. McMillan, herself, has been hearing-impaired since she was a child.
SMITHVILLE – Smithville Free Will Baptist Church’s sign language team, the Heavenly Hands, not only uses skills as deaf interpreters to minister to people who are hearing-impaired but also shares the gospel message.
The team, comprised of 10-year-olds, will compete in national competition in July at the annual church conference in Raleigh, North Carolina. The Heavenly Hands placed first in a state-level competition in New Albany to advance, and its members, Kaitlyn Moody, Amelia Moody, Jamie Lee Carter and Cara Wilkes, are currently raising funds for nationals.
They have practiced this unique art of communication for about as long as they have been in school.
“We have to master American Sign Language and use it to translate what is spoken into sentence fragments that deaf people understand. We capture the communication but do not translate it word-for-word,” Kaitlin said.
Pastor Chris Moody’s wife, Heather, is captain of the group, which rehearses before midweek service every Wednesday evening.
“Sign language has always been important for our family because my great-grandparents were deaf and mute. I have a cousin that is deaf and mute as well,” she said.
Moody and her family grew up around sign language.
“My daughter, Courtney, has competed in American Sign Language since she was in first grade. Now that she is an adult, she started working with the youth at our church,” Heather said.
Anyone interested in helping the team with travel expenses may call Pastor Chris Moody at (662) 760-2448 for more information.
