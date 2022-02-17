SMITHVILLE – Smithville Elementary School students not only learned writing lessons through a recent project, they learned the importance of showing love to complete strangers.
Several kindergarten through fifth-grade students in Rita Shelton’s extracurricular writing group provided 110 Valentine’s Day cards to Diversicare of Amory residents and 60 cards to residents of River Place Nursing Center.
“They don’t know us, and we don’t know them but we’re sending them love. Sending a card will make them smile, knowing we are showing them love,” she told a group of students last week in between instructions on punctuation, grammar, vocabulary, capitalization and abbreviations.
Shelton had the idea from seeing a Facebook post about sending Valentine’s Day cards to long-term care facility residents and implemented it into the classroom.
“Because of COVID, they haven’t been able to get visitors. This is our way of saying, ‘Happy Valentine’s Day,’” she said.
Students in her extracurricular writing small groups have also learned elements of writing through creating short stories, in that each student provides sentences for how the story flows before illustrating them.
The Valentine’s Day cards are an extension of that creativity, with students sending their own personal messages, drawings and adding stickers.
“They’re not addressed to any residents by name or if they’re male or female or right-handed or left-handed,” Shelton said.
The cards, which all included Smithville Elem. 2022 on the back, were delivered to residents on Valentine’s Day.