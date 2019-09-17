ABERDEEN – Evans Memorial Library will host its monthly Booklunch Sept. 18 at noon. Guest author Billy Parker will be returning to talk about his book “Wagon Road.”
Parker’s first book, “Extending Shadows,” was a thriller juggling multiple characters and time periods. “Wagon Road” promises to be just as exciting as his first novel.
Growing up in Tremont, Parker was friends with Tammy Wynette, and they shared a fondness for music. They even performed together in their local church.
A graduate of Itawamba Community College, the author and his wife, Margaret, live in Tremont. His family was surprised when he produced a novel because his earlier writing had been songs and poems.
The public is invited to this event, and lunch will be available for $7.