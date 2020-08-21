AMORY – The Rev. Dewayne Robinson began his duties as pastor of St. James United Methodist Church at the beginning of July. A 48-year-old Starkville native, Robinson is in his fifth year of ministry while continuing graduate studies at Gammon Theological Seminary in Atlanta toward a master’s degree in divinity.
He began his career in ministry as a supply preacher, filling vacancies at churches on an interim basis including Kosciusko, Sturgis and Louisville.
“It was easy as a supply pastor. Then I had to pick up the business with bills and accountability,” he said, contrasting the roles of an interim preacher with those of the full-time pastorate.
Robinson and his wife have five children and one grandchild.
He traveled to Israel in 2018 and took a second trip this March, which was cut short by lockdowns and travel restrictions brought on by the pandemic.
“When I got back home, and everything had shut down. I asked God, ‘Where do I go from here?,’” Robinson said.
He went into fasting and prayer to hear from God. Nearly two weeks later, he got a call from his district superintendent, who asked if he would receive an appointment to Amory.
“I replied that I felt that God was directing me to St. James in Amory,” Robinson said.
His new assignment started like no other.
“We had services for two weeks and after that, Bishop Swanson reclosed the churches. After the reclosing, there were two funerals,” Robinson said. “I came to feel like that is part of my calling to put people to rest.”
The course of events took a happier turn when he officiated at his first wedding Aug. 8 when he solemnized the marriage of his brother.
Robinson is preparing for the new normal, although the circumstances and timeline remain unknown.
“We’ll be coming back but we’ll be doing things differently,” he said.
Robinson is 15 years younger than his predecessor, Elbrist Mason, and has a vision to bring millennials back to active engagement with the church.
“We’re a family, first of all. I want to find out what they know. I want to build on that by grounding them in the discipline of the church and knowledge of the Bible,” he said.
Robinson wants to identify the gaps in both knowledge and relationship experiences of the congregation with whom he is getting acquainted.
“I want to take them across some bridges,” he said.
Robinson looks forward to the opportunity to get back to in-person church and small-group Bible study. He is quick to emphasize the critical importance of Biblical literacy for productive church constituents, reinforced by the prophet Hosea’s warning, “My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge.”
Furthermore, Robinson sets standards of accountability for those who serve in leadership under him.
“I emphasize to my committee chairs to make disciples for Jesus Christ,” he said.
Robinson’s vision for St. James takes in the logistics of ministry and building up people.
“We’ve got some bugs to work out while we upgrade our systems. It’s all about enhancing the work of the kingdom,” he said.
Robinson and his family are gratified by the welcome they have received since coming to Amory. He expressed his confidence in the capabilities of the congregation.
“These people have got it. I just want to help them get it all in perspective. Without structure, we have no direction,” he said.
Robinson’s vision extends to continuing Mason’s vision of building community in West Amory and beyond.
“COVID divided us, but racial reconciliation is bringing us back together,” he said. “We need to receive what God is saying to us – all of us. He’s pruning us to perfection.”
As a Methodist pastor, Robinson doesn’t know how long he will be at his current assignment in Amory, but he’s rolling up his sleeves to take on the challenge.
“I’m going to enjoy my stay,” he said.