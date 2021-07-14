ABERDEEN – Through a partnership with the MidSouth Food Bank, Stand Firm Ministries will begin hosting a monthly food distribution from its building, located next to America’s Best Value Inn near the intersection of Highways 25 and 145, on July 19.
“God has blessed us with an opportunity with the MidSouth Food Bank to distribute boxes of groceries for up to 200 families here on the third Monday of every month,” said minister Vincent Hayes.
Times of distribution will be from 2 until 4 p.m. Future dates for the remainder of the year include Aug. 16, Sept. 20, Oct. 18, Nov. 15 and Dec. 20.
Anyone interested in receiving a box of food must contact Stand Firm Ministries to get an application. For more information, contact Rev. Hayes at 813-3408, Stephanie Hayes at 661-0492 or Cole Mason at 760-3772.
Eligibility in the food distribution will be based on income according to a sliding scale. Applicants receiving benefits though the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) are eligible to apply.
Volunteers are always welcome to help with the distribution. They can also make new friends with people who have been saved out of difficult situations in life and are happy to offer encouragement to others who reach out to them.
“We have a place for you. The best ability is availability,” Vincent said.