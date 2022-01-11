Hamilton Methodist Church had a successful yard sale recently, and $2,500 was raised for the Cross of Christ, Monroe County. After the yard sale ended, coats were donated to Stand Firm Ministry for distribution to the homeless. Pictured are Evelyn Thompson of Hamilton Methodist Church and Vincent Hayes of Stand Firm Ministry. Stand Firm has gotten behind the Cross of Monroe County effort.
ABERDEEN – In late October, the future site of the Cross of Monroe County held its first event by way of a youth rally. Stand Firm Ministry, which is located within a couple of miles away, was one of the churches with a strong representation. The event had a strong lasting impact as several of its members were inspired to do good.
“I saw that young people and older people stood in the gap, and they wanted to see that cross come up,” said Stand Firm Ministry founder Vincent Hayes.
He added his 5-year-old grandson asked him why they were at the rally, which he explained was for working for Jesus. Hayes said his grandson has talked about being motivated to do work for Jesus ever since.
Shortly after the youth rally, Stand Firm organized a free hamburger and hotdog giveaway at Shelaine Motel and Food Giant to spread the message of the Lord, which the youth participated in to help.
“That rally ignited it. After a couple of days, they wanted to go do something for Aberdeen, itself. The young people who were there are still coming to church and still asking questions about Jesus Christ. They’re hungry for that and thirsty for that. That impact was really helpful for the young people,” Hayes said.
The church first got involved with the Cross of Monroe County effort after hosting Tony Stahl, who is visiting different congregations about the effort.
“My passion is to help people and for unity, and putting that cross right there in this town will also help if somebody is going through something. If they’re in a bad situation and pass that cross, it’s going to be a reminder to them what Jesus Christ did for us.
“When He pulls you out of that mud and pulls you out of addiction, grief, strife, envy and anxiety, that cross is going to represent that,” Hayes said.
The Cross of Monroe County effort began with an idea from Bo Robinson and Evelyn Thompson.
“Bro. Bo told me, ‘Before I leave here from this Earth, I want to see this thing go up.’ That gave me a hunger to go out and do what I can to represent Jesus Christ and be a sponsor for this cross coming up in Aberdeen,” Hayes said.
Donations for the cross project are currently being accepted through the CREATE Foundation, which can be mailed to CREATE Foundation; P.O. Box 1053; Tupelo, MS 38802. They should be earmarked for the Cross of Monroe County.