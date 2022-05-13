NETTLETON – Nettleton Main Street and city officials invite the public to add some artistic touches throughout town May 14 ahead of the official opening of Veterans Park’s splash pad for the summer.
“From 9 until 11 a.m., we’ll do handprints at the storm shelters at Causey Park and Roy Black Park for the kids. For $5, your kid can put their handprints on the storm shelter with their names. At 11 is when we’ll do the opening of the splash pad at Veterans Park,” said Nettleton Main Street Director Dana Burcham.
The handprint project will raise funds for Nettleton Main Street’s projects.
The storm shelter project folds in with a streetscaping project, which will include painting artistic designs on utility poles throughout downtown. It was an idea presented by Ward 4 Alderman Daniel Lee, who also works with utilities.
“I was working in New Albany after a big storm came through and saw where somebody painted a daisy on a pole with a stem going all the way to the ground,” he said. “We were kicking around ideas with [Nettleton High School student and Main Street member] Blake Williamson on how to bridge the school with City Hall and I asked him to get with someone at the art classes about it. Shortly after, Main Street decided to take on the project.”
Nettleton High School students will collaborate with local volunteers for the project.
Additionally, there is an art contest with two winners – one from Nettleton High School and one from Nettleton Junior High. The winning designs will be featured on a utility pole or storm shelter.