AMORY – Students of Mississippi Blues Trail artist Tony Wayne Hooper performed a fundraiser concert June 4 in at the Vinegar Bend Blues Alley ahead of their next local show June 18.
Hooper’s Mississippi School of Music is located at the Tammy Wynette Event Center in Tremont. Students attend two three-hour sessions each month to study music and fine-tune their skill on their respective instruments.
“When they all come together, it’s just amazing to hear them as an orchestra or band,” he said.
Singers Kate and Caroline Dill, Ty Murff, Zachary Scaggs, Carly Jeffries, Reese Burks and others led in familiar songs from popular genres almost anyone can recognize.
“Students learn classic country, rock, pop and worship music to perform in concert at the event center and other venues,” Hooper said. “Parents, grandparents and friends come out for a 90-minute show that will amaze anyone who knows good music and musicianship.”
Funds raised from performances and donations sponsor students who may not have the means to pay tuition. Proceeds also fund upcoming events.
The next performance is June 18 at noon at the pocket park, followed by an appearance at the Tupelo Uptown Grocery July 22 at 7 p.m.
“I appreciate all that is done for the youth in our area. Music is a huge way to help them move into their future. Having toured the world on many musical journeys, I believe we have some of the best and brightest youth anywhere and I’m committed to helping them go much, much farther and I have,” Hooper said.