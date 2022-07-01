ABERDEEN – This weekend’s Taste of Aberdeen Family Reunion, which is mostly anchored on Main Street, will feature food, arts and crafts, a car show, a Spades tournament and free live music headlined by blues artist Bobby Rush.
Proceeds from the event, being held July 1, 2 and 4, will benefit the Mayor’s Youth Council and forthcoming Aberdeen Edify Academy, which will be an enrichment opportunity for young people.
“It will be directing our younger people to enhance their critical skills in both education and sports. On the sports side, it’s actually debate and speech. We call it a sport, but it’s basically using your mouth and your brain,” said Charles Scott, who last held the Taste of Aberdeen Family Reunion in 2019.
He also wants to develop a chess team through the Aberdeen Edify Academy.
“Our goal is to not only work with our young people with character but also on how to compete at a high level,” he said.
Scott touted that most of the entertainers are local. Rush, who is a Grammy Award winner, will headline Saturday’s blues-heavy lineup.
“I met Bobby Rush at the Mississippi Municipal League conference last year. I just asked him, ‘What would it take to get you up here in Aberdeen?’ We talked for a couple of minutes, and he said he used to come up here and do a lot of fishing so he actually has a connection to Aberdeen,” he said.
Scott said Rush wants to make more contributions to the city.
“The main reason I wanted to bring it back was to separate the genres of music and also give gospel its own day so people can get out and enjoy themselves and hear some good spiritual music and go home feeling really good,” Scott said.
Saturday’s activities include a car show from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Monroe County Courthouse alongside Chestnut Street. There will also be a Spades tournament at the Aberdeen Park and Recreation Building from 2 until 5 p.m.
“One of the things we want to achieve with those two events is to throw in a grown folk variety of stuff,” Scott said.
He said Main Street will be closed beginning at 3 p.m. Friday. He encourages local businesses to be open during the event.
July 4’s events will lead up to the Red, White and Blue Bulldogs Fireworks Show.