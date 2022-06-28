ABERDEEN – The three-day Taste of Aberdeen Family Reunion July 1, 2 and 4 will include live music headlined July 2 by blues artist Bobby Rush, in addition to a car show and Spades tournament.
Registration for both competitive events is currently open.
The car show will be at the Monroe County Courthouse, located alongside Chestnut Street, July 2 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
“It’s a good feeling to bring your car out and show it and let other people see what kind of automobile you’ve got. It’s a good time to come out and fellowship. We’ve been caged up for the last couple of years, and it feels good to come out to bring a car show back to Aberdeen,” said organizer James Ivory.
Categories include Corvettes; classic cars from 1915-1948; antique cars from 1949-1977; and an open spot for any model of car or truck.
There are no categories for ATVs or motorcycles.
There will be first-, second- and third-place trophies for each category.
“A lot of our local people in the community had to go off so far to enter the car show. We want our town to recognize you don’t have to go 100 miles, you can go right here,” Ivory said, adding he hopes the car show will be an annual event. “I think it’ll be a good feeling for our community and our town. Let’s give a good image for Aberdeen.”
For more information, call (662) 524-9514.
The Spades tournament will be July 2 from 2 until 5 p.m. at the Aberdeen Park and Recreation Building. There is a $25 entry fee for two-person teams and there are 64 openings.
“It’s single elimination and once you lose one time, you’re out. There’s not going to be a double elimination,” said organizer Frederick Key. “The first team to 300 wins. We’re going to have ace high. There will not be any jokers or deuces wild.”
As far as rules go, no talking will be allowed between teammates, and there will be no sandbagging.
“I know a lot of people have house rules that kind of became culture as far as Spades goes, but we’re going to keep it real simple and real clean – just good old fashioned Spades,” Key said.
The top five teams will win prizes, and proceeds benefit the Mayor’s Youth Council.
To register, call (662) 315-4866 or email fkeyvp@gmail.com. The deadline to register is July 1 at 1 p.m.
For more information on the Taste of Aberdeen Family Reunion, check out the June 29 edition of the Monroe Journal.