LACKEY – Most of Bro. Kevin Brown’s professional career has been devoted to education, but answering a call to preach gave him a different kind of opportunity to educate others not just about scripture and the Lord but about their own potential to serve others.
“I’ve been told a lot of the teaching comes out in my preaching,” said Brown, who was selected as New Prospect Baptist Church’s preacher in February. “The Lord has equipped me through teaching to have a particular ministry, and that’s what I’m trying to preach. Everyone has their own ministry because you bring in your ministry whatever you’ve been through in your life.”
A foundation in education
Brown grew up in Fulton but graduated from Aberdeen High School in 1986. Following graduation, he attended Itawamba Junior College, where he met his wife, Debra.
From there, he began his career in education, teaching and coaching, at Hernando Junior High, with various roles to follow at schools in Yazoo City, Caledonia and Dorsey, where he got the call to preach after 24 years in the career field.
“I told Him, ‘I’ll do it but I’ve got to get in my 25 years,’” Brown said, adding about that time he was approached by the incoming principal at Horn Lake Intermediate School about a position. “She told me, ‘We’ve got 1,800 kids in grades 3 through 5 and we had 30 suspensions the last month of the prior year and I don’t need that to happen. I need someone like you to come and take charge of the discipline.’”
He developed a Bible-based restorative discipline plan for the role. When the elementary students were faced with the risk of suspension, they met with Brown, who explained they had one job – to go to school.
From there, students had to perform tasks such as cleaning, moving chairs and doing pushups to physically, mentally and emotionally prepare to return to class in good standings. Through a required service project, students also had to help other students through the three- to five-day process.
“We did it to show they needed the responsibility. That’s how they got their name back. They had to interview to get their job back and wear the appropriate clothes, tuck their shirts in, learn how to shake hands and look people in the eye,” Brown said.
Students had to interview with the school’s assistant principal, their teachers and fellow students before being readmitted to class.
“There were some times when the class said, ‘You’ve created such a disruption that since you’ve been out, we’ve been able to learn a lot more.’ At the end of the school year, we did not have any suspensions whatsoever,” Brown said.
While serving at Horn Lake, he was also a preacher at Courtland Baptist Church near Batesville, which led to his transition from the education field to the religion field.
Full-time in the pulpit
After retiring from education, Brown went on to serve at Shiloh Baptist Church in Houlka and Tremont Baptist Church before the opportunity came about at New Prospect Baptist Church.
He was without a church for six months and New Prospect was without a full-time pastor for three years when they connected. After meeting with the pastoral search committee twice, he was invited to preach to the congregation twice. After his second time preaching, the church voted 95 percent in favor of him being the new full-time preacher.
“It was a perfect fit for me and my wife, and we both feel this is where we’re called to be and wouldn’t want to be anywhere else right now,” he said.
New Prospect has 134 members on its roll, and the recent average attendance for worship services is 100 and 80 people for Sunday school.
Brown wants to see spiritual growth among the congregation, and his goal is for each member to tap into his and her own ministry.
“The Bible says we’re supposed to produce fruit so the more fruit we produce, the better the results,” he said. “Some members have a ministry of taking people plates to people that can’t get out. We have some who think they can’t do anything, but they’re the ones writing get well and thank you cards and letters to people.”
The church’s existing ministries include providing food for Hamilton Attendance Center students in need of weekend meals, enhancing spiritual growth for women, fellowship for senior adults, youth leadership and young adult enrichment.
“We’ve got a need right now for our Fathers in the Field Ministry. There are so many kids around here that don’t have father figures, and we’ve got a lot of men who can mentor those kids and carry them hunting and fishing and help out the moms,” Brown said.
New Prospect is looking to establish a prison ministry to serve the Monroe County Detention Center. Brown previously authored a devotion book for inmates, “From Darkness to Light,” which has universal themes for anyone.
“My oldest son spent about five years in Parchman. There was no way for me and him to connect. The only thing we had in common was the Bible,” Brown said, adding he asked his son and bunkmates to send a list of issues they were facing. “He sent me a list of about 65 different things they were going through, from dealing with authority to being away from their children to not having home cooked meals.”
He wrote devotions based on Bible verses that address each of the 65 topics.
“We’re all inmates. We’re all slaves to our sins so we need help in different situations,” Brown said.
While the Cross of Christ of Monroe County is an ongoing project, Courtland Baptist Church was part of Mission Batesville that secured a similar cross for that area during Brown’s tenure there.
“The cross is a good thing. It’s a visual representation of what the county stands behind. I completely understand not everyone in the county believes in the cross. We’re in the Bible Belt and as a general rule, it’s good to see a visual representation,” he said.