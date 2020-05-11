HAMILTON – A Walmart return center in Waco, Texas developed a unique connection with Hamilton High School, thanks to an accidental shipment of the school’s letterman jackets.
Principal Michelle Stevens was at the school working on distance learning packets when she received the phone call from Waco.
“It was just sheer luck that I answered the call,” she said. “I’m hit or miss on answering out-of-state phone calls because we get a lot these days trying to sell us distance learning things, and I was also in and out of the office getting things ready. I picked it up, and it was the manager over their facility and she said she had a box addressed to Hamilton High School. She had opened it, and it was some of our letterman jackets.”
Taliesa Olivares, the manager who called, asked if Stevens would have a problem with her shipping the jackets directly to the students. Shipping the jackets back to the company that made them could mean a delay of several months before students received them.
Finding the box was also a bit of luck, Olivares said.
“We process items for almost 1,000 stores and clubs, and I had been working on clearing out one area,” she said. “I had one of my associates moving pallets and then I met him back there. He opened the box up and happened to pull out the jackets and said, ‘Aw, these kids really deserve these jackets.’ I had him put them in my office, originally thinking it was a school in Hamilton, Texas, which isn’t that far from us. When I looked at the label, I realized they were from Mississippi.”
Olivares and her co-workers made the deliveries even more special adding in goodies, cups, candies and a note.
“Never once did she ask if we could pay for them to be mailed, and all she cared about was that the kids received their jackets,” Stevens said. “She said they were going through enough during this virus, and they wanted to do whatever they could to get these to them as quickly as possible.”
Olivares, who is a senior parent herself, credited her two associates, Johnny Walker, who originally found the jackets, and Maribel Flores, who helped get the care packages together to send.
“It could have happened on any single shift, but it went to Johnny, an associate with a big heart and who cared enough to say we had to do something. We worked together, the three of us, to get them ready to send,” Olivares said. “Having a senior, myself, I know it’s challenging and if I were a parent, I would be devastated if my kid’s jacket I paid for was lost.”
Three of the students who had the jackets and care packages mailed to them were seniors, Collin Holman, Jordan Ray and Alexia Ware.
“I think we just did what we were taught to do, which is the right thing,” Olivares said. “Especially when we looked in there and realized there were seniors’ jackets in there, we wanted to do something a little special. We looked at those jackets and saw all that they accomplished and really wanted to make sure it wasn’t a bust.”
Stevens said the experience connecting Mississippi to Texas was one of the rewarding parts.
“It’s good to see them get credit and to hear the people in their community who bragged on their kindness because it’s not just our students who deserve a pat on the back,” she said. “They personally made sure they took care of each box and made it special.”