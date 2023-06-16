SMITHVILLE – Smithville’s indoor farmers market, The Farmacy, will begin its season June 17. It will be open each Saturday from 7:30 until 11 a.m. at 60026 Olive St.
Vendors will offer an assortment of items, such as fresh produce and baked goods.
“There’s been a lot of interest from all around about it, and there seems to be a lot of enthusiasm. We have a couple of vendors with a good variety of fruits and vegetables and have pretty much the same people back as last year who make homemade goods,” said Access Family Health Services Executive Director Marilyn Sumerford.
Additionally, Access’ registered dietitian, Sara Cagle, will be available at the farmers market every other week to share healthy recipes and samples.
Additionally, copies of the cookbook, “The Farmacy: Prescription for Healthier Eating,” will be available. Proceeds from cookbook sales benefit Access’ Farm4Fit program, which provides tokens for people who meet federal poverty guidelines to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables at the farmers market. More information about the program will be available at the farmers markets.
Sumerford anticipates for The Farmacy to continue through October.
For more information on how to be a vendor, text (662) 305-5872. Vendors must sell homegrown plants, produce or flowers or make their own homemade food items.
Outside of Smithville, Nettleton’s farmers market is open every Thursday from 5 until 7 p.m. and every Saturday from 8 until 11 a.m. at the Dorothy J. Lowe Memorial Library parking lot. Aberdeen Main Street’s farmers market is open every Friday morning from 8 until 10 at the Main Street Depot, located at the intersection of Commerce and Chestnut streets.
