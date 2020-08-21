AMORY – Even though the number of people allowed at restaurants and nightclubs has peaked and dipped this year due to coronavirus guidelines, one local restaurant is sharing an aspect of its ambiance online – live music.
“We want everyone to be able to enjoy this. We are still in a pandemic and if we can provide a little bit of entertainment on their phones, that helps,” said restaurant co-owner Chad Houston.
As of now, musical acts performing at The Gemstone are broadcast live on the restaurant’s Facebook page. Houston views broadcasting the acoustic acts as a community service for those who want to see a show but can’t physically go see one.
“It’s better in person. [Gemstone co-owner] Michael Freed is in charge of booking, and he’s so connected in that world,” Houston said. “I want to bring a little more nightlife to Amory. I think it’s going to move the needle for businesses opening at night. With the level of talent we have, we want to share that.”
Houston added he was told The Gemstone is one of the few places that opened during the pandemic that has been successful.