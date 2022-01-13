COLUMBUS – The “Temple of Music” at Mississippi University for Women will open its doors to prospective high school and community college students Feb. 10 and Feb. 12.
The MUW Department of Music inside Poindexter Hall will host two open house events for students interested in studying music at the university.
“Band Day and Open House are wonderful opportunities for potential students and their families to experience the special vibe of the music department at The W. The department of music has a lot of things to offer: our exceptional faculty, the family-like atmosphere, our state-of-the-art facilities and cutting-edge programs of study. Once on campus, we are convinced that our guests will realize that The W is their dream school,” said Dr. Valentin M. Bogdan, professor of music.
Band Open House for instrumentalists will be held Feb. 10. Students who are interested in piano, voice, composition or music therapy are invited to the open house Feb. 12. Students will be allowed to rehearse with The W wind ensemble/W choir, receive lessons from world-class faculty, tour campus and explore career opportunities.
“We will have a personalized schedule of activities for each participant, where they will have opportunities to receive one-on-one lessons and coaching designed to specifically help them grow musically and artistically. They will also meet and interact with current students, faculty and administrators,” Bogdan said.
The workshops and meetings at the open houses will allow students to explore the many career opportunities available to a music major. The concert at the end of the day will give participants the option to perform in a world-class concert venue, and make long-lasting musical memories.
The event is free but registration is required. The deadline for registration is Feb. 4.