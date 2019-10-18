ABERDEEN – An early December fundraiser for needed repairs at the The Magnolias will whisk the 1850 mansion back in time decoration-wise. An Antebellum Christmas, planned for Dec. 7 from 6 until 9 p.m., will feature the decorative talents of Neil Palmer and Pam Monaghan.
“People will be dressed in period clothing. We’ll have a harpist and a jazz band playing period music,” said Dwight Stevens, who is helping organize the event.
Freshly-cut cedar trees will be decorated with candles, fruit and crystal on the front porch and inside the house.
Palmer said there will be carriage rides from the Aberdeen Park and Recreation parking lot to The Magnolias during the event.
Tickets, which are $25, go on sale Oct. 21 and will be available at the Aberdeen Visitors Bureau, the Friendship House, The Magnolias and Kimmel Bakery after it reopens in early November.